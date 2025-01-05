State Police: Traffic crashes on the rise due to weather

Virginia State Police has begun to see an increase in crashes this afternoon as the winter storm has entered the Commonwealth. Virginia State Police has begun to see an increase in crashes this afternoon as the winter storm has entered the Commonwealth.

Between noon and 3:30 p.m. Virginia State Police has investigated 85 crashes (three injury crashes) in our Wytheville District, which handles southwest Virginia. In our Salem district, we have investigated 51 crashes (four injury crashes).

There have been no fatal crashes.

Virginia State Police has increased the number of state troopers on the roads to handle the storm, and has adjusted to 12-hour shifts.

Virginia State Police continue to ask Virginians to follow VDOT’s recommendation, and drive around the storm, not during it. If you have to drive during the storm: