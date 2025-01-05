State Police: Traffic crashes on the rise due to weather
Virginia State Police has begun to see an increase in crashes this afternoon as the winter storm has entered the Commonwealth.
Between noon and 3:30 p.m. Virginia State Police has investigated 85 crashes (three injury crashes) in our Wytheville District, which handles southwest Virginia. In our Salem district, we have investigated 51 crashes (four injury crashes).
There have been no fatal crashes.
Virginia State Police has increased the number of state troopers on the roads to handle the storm, and has adjusted to 12-hour shifts.
Virginia State Police continue to ask Virginians to follow VDOT’s recommendation, and drive around the storm, not during it. If you have to drive during the storm:
- Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better.
- Slow your speed. Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during a winter storm, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.
- Don’t tailgate. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you to avoid rear end collisions.
- Buckle Up. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.
- Check Your Vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.
- Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger and flashlight.
Zetta Davis
January 5, 2025 @ 10:20 pm
People need to stay home if at all possible.
Jim Ward
January 5, 2025 @ 11:01 pm
That was a brilliant deduction of the obvious.
David Jeter
January 5, 2025 @ 11:48 pm
Let’s review: ✅FWD; ✅RWD; ✅AWD; ✅4WD; ✅SUV; ✅Truck; ✅Semi; ✅Sedan…yup, every single one had to be pulled out of the snow today. SLOW DOWN!!! ⛄️😳⛄️🙃
Paul N Carol
January 5, 2025 @ 11:48 pm
The illegals can’t drive in snow.
Ashley Arnold
January 5, 2025 @ 11:50 pm
