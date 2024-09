Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2024) in the 6300 block of Old Route 11 in Pulaski County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2024) in the 6300 block of Old Route 11 in Pulaski County.

The initial call came into Virginia State Police at approximately 6:41 p.m.

There was at least one fatality and one reported injury.

This is all the information available to release at this time.