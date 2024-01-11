Menu

Stephen Shirell Kilgore

Stephen Shirell Kilgore, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at his home. Born November 29, 1945 in Northville, Michigan he was the son of the late Shirell Kilgore & Doloris Maxine Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years and nine months, Lois Jean Kilgore (10-15-2021), stepdaughter, JoAnne Gravley and stepson, David Montgomery.

 

Steve is survived by his

 

Daughters – Cheryl Deane – OH, Charity Pelfry – OH, Christa Adkins – OH

 

Sons – Mark Gruber – NC, Mark Kilgore – OH

 

Stepdaughter – Sandra & Bobby Dalton – Dublin

 

Half-Brothers – Tim Huffman, Doug Huffman – OH

 

Half-Sister – Pam Miller – OH

 

 

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the Max Creek Baptist Church, Draper with Rev .Mike Coleman officiating.

 

To sign Steve’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

