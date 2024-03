Steven “Steve” Boyd Edwards, age 57 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024. Born November 15, 1966 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Elmer Curtis Edwards & Maggie Viars Cregger. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Brittnie Spurlock, stepdaughters, Jessica Hughes, sister, Sheila Edwards Erps, nephew, Steven Cregger and niece, Brandy Bentley.

Steve is survived by his

Wife – Roberta Edwards – Pulaski

Children – Kristy Marie Edwards – Pulaski, Steven Edwards – Lindside, WV

Stepson – James Gregory – Pulaski

12 Grandchildren

Father-in-law – Clarence Taylor

Brothers – Tony (Lynn) Edwards – Pulaski, Donald (Leesa) Cregger – Pulaski

Niece – Courtney Cregger

Nephews – Curtis, Dougie and Andy Edwards, Walter “Hoot” Erps

Memorial services will be private. To sign Steve’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.