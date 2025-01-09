Superintendent reports on PowerSchool cybersecurity incident

Superintendent’s Memo National PowerSchool Incident

Good Afternoon Pulaski County Public Schools families and employees:

Earlier this week, PowerSchool, an international provider of education administration software, announced that it had suffered a cybersecurity incident in late December. Although security of PowerSchool’s systems has been restored, data pertaining to students and educators at hundreds of school systems around the country were subjected to unauthorized access. The breach was limited to PowerSchool’s internal systems, and security of individual school system networks was not disturbed.

Pulaski County Public Schools utilizes PowerSchool software. We have asked PowerSchool to identify the scope of impact on information pertaining to members of our community, if there was any at all. Pulaski County Public Schools takes the privacy of our students’ and employees’ personal information very seriously. We will work with PowerSchool to ensure that any individual’s impacted by this incident are directly notified.

From School Superintendent Rob Graham