Supervisors approve smaller increase in income level for Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief ordinance

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday night to amend the county’s Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Ordinance to raise the maximum annual household income threshold for those applying for tax relief.

The amendment raises the maximum annual household income from $25,000 to $30,000.

The move comes after last month’s board meeting when County Commissioner of the Revenue Kim Matthews proposed increasing the maximum income level to $35,000.

The tax relief program offers elderly and disabled county citizens a reduction in their real estate tax, with the percent of reduction based upon their yearly household income.

Matthews said last month there had been only one adjustment to the income level for the program in 27 years.

Matthews noted that regardless of the change in income levels, the amount of exempted real estate tax for a household cannot exceed $300 – that’s according to Pulaski County code.

Using the number of elderly and disabled citizens, the five-year average of the amount of tax exempted ($255) and the county’s poverty rate of 13 percent, Matthews calculated that with the proposed income level change to $35,000 in tax year 2025, the number of citizens applying for tax relief could increase to an estimated 775 qualified applicants with approximately $197,625 in tax owed being exempted.

“I know that sounds like a large amount,” Matthews told the board. “But that’s only one percent of our real estate tax revenue for 2024. It’s really not a huge number at all.”

Monday night, following a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the tax relief ordinance in which no one spoke, County Administrator Jonathan Sweet noted that raising the maximum income level to $35,000 was not budgeted.

“That could have a consequence to the Fiscal Year 25 budget that we’re currently in,” Sweet said.

He told supervisors that staff recommends – after understanding the board’s willingness to look at an increase – to raise the maximum level from the current level of $25,000 to $30,000.

“Then the board can look at this again during the budget work sessions when it can properly adjust and prepare for any further considerations and get that into Fiscal Year 26 and beyond,” Sweet continued.

Draper Supervisor Dirk Compton offered a motion to approve the staff recommendation and increase the maximum income to $30,000. Robinson Supervisor Jeff Reeves gave the second, and all five supervisors voted for the increase.

Anyone interested in applying for the tax relief can do so by contacting the Commissioner of the Revenue office.