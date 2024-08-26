Supervisors to meet tonight (8/26)

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will meet at 5:30 p.m. – Executive Session, Executive Conference Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia.

The public portion of the meeting will be at 7 p.m. – Board Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia

(Additions/Changes since the original agenda was made Active are noted with an * at the end of the agenda)

TO LIVE STREAM THE MEETING:

To view the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting LIVE, please visit https://www.facebook.com/PatriotPublishing

See the meeting agenda here:

https://pcpatriot.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Board-of-Supervisors-Meeting-08-26-2024.pdf