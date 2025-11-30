Supervisors vote to amend Enterprise Zone Boundaries

As seen in this map, much of the expansion of the Pulaski County Enterprise Zone occurs adjacent to Route 11 estending into both the towns of Dublin and Pulaski.

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

This month’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors on Monday centered on two public hearings, as no presentations were scheduled and there were few action items to put to a vote.

In the first public hearing, Pulaski County’s Community Development Manager John Crockett asked the board to approve a resolution amending the county’s Enterprise Zone map.

“The Enterprise Zone is a designated area where the state offers special incentives like tax credits or grants to encourage business to invest, expand and create jobs,” Crokett explained. “If your property or business is inside the enterprise zone, you may qualify for these incentives when you make improvements, hire employees or start a new development. It is essentially a way to reduce costs and support growth within the zone.”

Crockett proposed adding two additional sections totaling 115 acres to Pulaski County’s Enterprise Zone. As seen on the map, the first addition would follow Route 11 from Cougar Trail into the Broadstreet business district of Dublin. The second proposed addition to the Enterprise Zone again primarily follows Route 11 starting from the Pulaski town boundary leading to the towns’ Main Street Corridor. The business district of Memorial Drive is also included in the newly proposed boundaries.

The amendment also includes removing 230 acres from the Enterprise Zone in the area between Pulaski County High School and Randolph Park because, according to Crockett, the property owners had little interest in developing their land in the near term. The county’s Enterprise Zone is limited to 3,800 acres in total.

No one spoke at this public hearing. The supervisors subsequently voted to present these amendments to the Enterprise Zone boundaries to Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development for approval.

At the next public hearing, Levi Dalton, Pulaski County’s Planning and Zoning Coordinator told the supervisors about a rezoning application submitted by Matthew Mosteller on behalf of Keith Dickerson and Frank Sale. The request was to change the zoning for a property on 4282 Country Club Drive from High Density Residential to a Planned Unit Development.

According to Dalton, the purpose of this adjustment was to expand the entrance of Dickerson’s property to give him better access to his driveway. Dickerson purchased this small piece of property from Sale to make his driveway entrance more accessible. Dickerson plans to construct a single-family home on this parcel.

No one spoke at the public hearing regarding the zone change, which had been recommended by the Planning Commission earlier in the month. The supervisors approved the change in zoning unanimously.

Betsy Mabry addressed the supervisors in the Citizen Comment portion of the meeting to express her concerns about a proposed data center.

“According to Delegate Arnold’s office, Pulaski County received $7.5 million this year from the general fund for site development to attract potential data centers,” said Mabry.

Mabry went on to say that data centers drive up electricity costs, negatively affect water availability and cause pollution. Mabry warned that a data center could turn the rural culture of Pulaski County into a “Big Tech Alley.”

Chris Taylor, the Executive Director for New River Community Services (NRCS) came to introduce himself to the board and update them on NRCS activities.

Taylor, who has held that position for nine months, told the supervisors that the NRCS Psychosocial Rehabilitation Center will soon be changing locations. He added that a Youth Crisis Therapeutic Home was currently being constructed at the site of the old Camp One prison near Fairlawn and that an existing building on the property would be renovated to serve as a Youth Crisis Stabilization Unit.

Supervisors voted to reappoint Dennis Setliff to the Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Board and to reappoint Jared Linkous his alternate. County supervisors also voted to appoint John Crockett to the New River Housing Fund board of directors.

During the supervisor comment portion of the meeting, Chris Stafford praised the Pulaski County Fire Department, as well as all county volunteer fire departments for their good work.

Supervisor Jeff Reeves reminded the citizenry about the multitude of events occurring in the county for the upcoming holiday season.

Supervisor Dirk Compton reminded the citizenry about the soon to open Sportsplex, while supervisor Mike Mooney praised the broadband expansion underway in Little Creek Community.

Chairwoman Laura Walters spoke about spending Reality Day with Pulaski County 8th graders and complimented the county’s business community before adjourning the meeting.