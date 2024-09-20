Suspicious Person Report Leads to Arrests

Radford, Va.-On Thursday, September 19, 2024, at approximately 6:54 a.m., officers from the Radford City Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Smith Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disabled vehicle occupied by two juveniles and an adult female.

During the investigation, the vehicle’s license plate was found to have been reported stolen out of Bedford County. The adult female in the vehicle initially provided a false identity but was later identified as Kacheri Blount. Blount was wanted by the Richmond Police Department on four felony and six misdemeanor warrants.

As officers conducted an intensive roadside investigation, they determined that the vehicle was connected to a missing juvenile case from Delaware. The missing juvenile was located inside the vehicle and had been disguised as the opposite gender in an apparent attempt to conceal their identity. Officers revealed that both females in the vehicle took extensive measures to hide the juvenile’s identity.

A second individual involved, Ieisha Allen, was located in the 2000 block of Preston Street.

Kacheri Blount was taken into custody on the outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants from Richmond with local indictments pending.

Ieisha Allen was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor COV 18.2-371) and carrying a concealed weapon (COV 18.2-308).

Operations Captain, J.L. Slaughter, commended the officers for their diligent and effective police work. “The quick thinking and determination of our officers led to the safe recovery of a missing juvenile and the arrest of two individuals with multiple charges. Their ability to piece together critical information under pressure was instrumental in resolving this situation. I am proud of their dedication to keeping our community safe.”

The Radford City Police Department would like to thank all those involved for their swift response and efforts in ensuring the safe recovery of the missing juvenile. This investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.