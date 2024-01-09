Sylvia Fern Branson, age 86 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born December 29, 1937 in Little Creek, she was the daughter of the late Govan Hamblin & Martha Davis Hamblin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Eugene Branson, grandson, William Tyler Jennings, brothers, Carlos Hamblin, Judas Hamblin and sisters, Yvonne Hamblin, Barbara Gray and Polly Hamblin.

Sylvia is survived by her

Children – Kathy Elaine & Jerry Gravley – Pulaski, Trish & Barry Banes – Bland, Douglas Eugene Branson – Pulaski, Carolyn & Brad Jennings – Hillsville

Granddaughter – Amanda Beth (Jonathan) Mallinson

Great Grandchildren – Adaline Mallinson and Jonah Mallinson

Sister-in-law – Brenda Branson – Whitesville, NC

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday – January 11, 2023 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 PM until service time at the Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Highland Ridge Rehab for their loving care and compassion over the past year.

To sign Sylvia’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.