Team Rubicon to return to county

Team Rubicon Volunteers Join Forces with Pulaski County for Wildfire Mitigation Project

Twenty-five dedicated volunteers from Team Rubicon, spanning across Virginia, are set to converge on Pulaski County from May 3rd to May 5th for a crucial wildfire mitigation project in the Draper Mountain Estates Community. Partnering with Pulaski County Emergency Management and the Wildfire Mitigation Module, these volunteers will play a pivotal role in reducing the risk of wildfires in the area.

On Friday, May 3rd, the volunteers will establish their base of operations at Central Gym in collaboration with Pulaski County Emergency Management. They will then transition into the Draper Mountain Estates Community on May 4th and 5th to undertake a series of projects aimed at mitigating wildfire hazards.

The scope of work includes:

Dropping, bucking, and stacking standing dead and down trees left from a previous wildfire.

Constructing fire breaks using hand tools and leaf blowers in strategic areas of the community.

The volunteers, along with Pulaski County staff, will be accommodated at Central Gym for two nights, courtesy of a nonprofit feeding organization. Meals will be provided, including a special BBQ dinner on Saturday catered by Bull & Bones BBQ and funded by the New River Highlands RC&D. Lunch on Sunday will be box lunches prepared by Mom & Ems Eats and funded by local State Farm Agent Deanie Hall.

Adding to the camaraderie, Great Wilderness Brewery, a Veteran-owned establishment, has brewed a special batch of craft beer for Saturday’s BBQ dinner. The dinner and social time will be hosted at a downtown merchant’s facility, generously provided at no cost.

According to Brad Wright, Emergency Management Coordinator, this collaborative effort not only addresses a critical risk in the community but also serves as a valuable exercise for Pulaski County Emergency Management. “This project not only helps us mitigate a risk to our community but also serves as good exercise for Emergency Management to support and manage a disaster or large emergency that may occur in Pulaski County,” Wright remarked.