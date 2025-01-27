Tech hires Arizona Cardinals LB coach, Siefkes as new Defensive Coordinator

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech Football Head Coach Brent Pry announced today the hiring of Sam Siefkes as the Hokies’ new defensive coordinator. Siefkes, a highly regarded defensive mind with coaching experience at numerous levels of football, brings an impressive resume including successful stints in the NFL, FBS, FCS, and Division III.

Pry is set to introduce Siefkes Tuesday at a 3 p.m. press conference.

Siefkes arrives in Blacksburg after serving two seasons as linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals, where he helped mentor linebacker Kyzir White, who ranked 15th in the NFL in tackles with 137 in 2024. He also worked alongside safety Budda Baker, who ranked second in the NFL with 164 tackles and earned Pro Bowl honors. Under Siefkes’ guidance, the Cardinals finished 2024 ranked among the NFL’s top defenses in several categories, including:

6 th in Opponent Second Half Points Per Game

in Opponent Second Half Points Per Game 8 th in Opponent Red Zone Scoring Percentage

in Opponent Red Zone Scoring Percentage 10 th in Opponent Offensive Touchdowns

in Opponent Offensive Touchdowns 11 th in Opponent Yards Per Completion

in Opponent Yards Per Completion 12 th in DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average)

in DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average) 14th in Opponent Offensive Points Per Game

“After a lengthy and thorough search, one name kept emerging – Sam Siefkes. People across the country couldn’t stop praising Sam’s knowledge of the game and his abilities as a coach. As I got to know him, I couldn’t agree more. I am thrilled to have Sam join our program,” said Coach Pry. “He’s worked under some of the best minds in the game, including Mike Zimmer, Kevin O’Connell, Ed Donatell, Jonathan Gannon, Nick Rallis, and Dave Aranda. His ability to design innovative defensive schemes will energize both our players and fans.”

“Virginia Tech and Coach Pry are getting a remarkable leader in the coaching world,” said Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon. “Sam is a fantastic communicator, teacher and has unbelievable knowledge on how to stop offenses,” Gannon continued. “He is a great coach and even better person. He will bring competitive stamina and a ton of juice to Blacksburg. Hokie Nation be ready to see an aggressive, smart, tough unit that will dominate games.”

Prior to his time in Arizona, Siefkes spent two seasons (2021-22) with the Minnesota Vikings where he was the assistant linebackers coach in 2022 following one season (2021) as a defensive quality control coach. In 2022, with the Vikings, linebackers Eric Kendricks (137) and Jordan Hicks (128) had a combined 265 tackles and 4.0 sacks, 10 TFLs, six quarterback hits, an interception, 16 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Both players ranked in the top 20 in the league that season in tackles while Hicks was second among NFL linebackers with 10 passes defended. Kendricks led Minnesota in tackles for the seventh time and his 280 total tackles in two seasons (2021-22) working with Siefkes were the ninth best total in the NFL during that span.

“Sam Siefkes is one of the best young coaches I have been fortunate enough to coach with, a true rising star in the coaching world,” said Minnesota Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell. “He is smart, connects with players, and has a dynamic scheme background that will allow him to build something special and challenging to play against, week in and week out. I know Sam will be successful with this coordinator opportunity as he has throughout his football journey. Congratulations to Sam and his family.”

“Sam Siefkes is a terrific coach,” said former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. “I relied on him a ton when I was the head coach in Minnesota. He’s a great person with a great family, extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of football. Sam is an incredible teacher who gets the best out of his players. Virginia Tech should be ecstatic to have him as a part of their program!”

At the collegiate level, Siefkes built a reputation for coaching elite defenses. As a collegiate coordinator at Wofford (2018-2020), his defense ranked first in total defense and rushing defense two years in a row, leading the program to consecutive Southern Conference Championships and FCS playoff appearances.

In his first season at Wofford, the defense was ranked first in the Southern Conference in total defense and rushing defense. The defensive unit finished second in the conference in scoring defense and third in pass efficiency defense. Nationally, the squad ranked eighth in scoring defense and 12th in total defense. Wofford finished with a 9-4 record in 2018 and advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Terriers continued their defensive dominance in 2019 in the Southern Conference, finishing first in total defense, first in rushing defense, second in scoring defense and second in pass efficiency defense. The Terriers finished in the top 25 nationally in multiple defensive categories including total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. Wofford finished the 2019 campaign as Southern Conference champions with an 8-4 mark and earned an FCS playoff berth.

“It’s an honor to join the Virginia Tech family,” said Siefkes. “This program has a storied defensive tradition, and I’m excited to work with Coach Pry and our talented student-athletes to build on this legacy. I look forward to building a defense embodying the lunch pail mentality of the past. The energy, passion, and commitment here are unmatched, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Before his success at Wofford, Siefkes was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin-Platteville in 2016 and 2017. The Pioneers allowed just 18.9 points per game in 2017 and recorded three shutouts.

Siefkes’ coaching journey also includes time as a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin in 2015, where he worked alongside Dave Aranda and helped the Badgers achieve the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense, No. 2 total defense, No. 4 rushing defense and No. 7 passing defense. Additionally, the Badgers, finished first in points allowed per possession, fourth in yards per play and 11th in third down efficiency defense. Wisconsin capped off an impressive campaign in 2015 with a victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl, finishing 10-3.

“What a great hire for Virginia Tech,” said Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda. “I had the privilege of working with Sam while he was on our defensive staff at Wisconsin. His mind, work ethic, and passion for the game stood out right away. Sam is a tremendous leader who connects with his players and brings the best out of them on and off the field. Hokie fans are going to love the energy and expertise he brings to their program.”

“What stands out about Sam is his proven ability to adapt and excel at every level,” Pry added. “From building top-ranked defenses in college football to working with elite athletes in the NFL, he knows how to get the most out of his players. He’s a teacher at heart, and I’m confident his leadership will resonate with our student-athletes.”

Siefkes began coaching at his alma mater, Wisconsin-La Crosse, after injuries ended his playing career as a defensive back. He also holds a master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin.

Siefkes and his wife, Carrissa, are the parents of a daughter, Brynlee.

The hiring will be effective at the conclusion of the University’s standard employment process.