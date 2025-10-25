Tech takes down Cal in double overtime thriller

Drones’ five touchdown night propels Hokies to victory Friday night

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech football team outlasted Cal in double overtime getting a defensive stop the squad desperately needed to secure a 42-34 victory at Lane Stadium Friday night. With the win, the Hokies move to 3-5 on the season and 2-2 in ACC action. Cal drops to 5-3 (2-2).

Tech jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter behind an opening touchdown drive that was capped by a 27-yard pass from Kyron Drones to Ayden Greene. With their next possession, Tech marched down the field and scored again through the leg of John Love from 46 yards.

From there, the Bears got a foothold in the game, scoring the next 20 points to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room.

The Hokies came out in the second half and produced the game’s next three scores through Love, Takye Heath and Drones who was responsible for five total touchdowns on the night.

After a late Cal score to force overtime, both squads found the end zone to send the game into a second extra frame.

Drones, who got the football first led the Hokies to the end zone, finding Heath again for what would be the game-winning touchdown.

Tech’s defense held firm, forcing Cal into four consecutive incompletions to secure the win.

Game Notes

•The Hokies’ offense produced points on their initial drive for the first time since the Vanderbilt game (September 6). With their score on the second drive, the Hokies equaled their largest lead of the season against an FBS opponent (also led Vanderbilt 10-0).

•Drones moved into the top five in program history in completions with his nine against the Golden Bears. He now owns 443. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground, his fifth time accomplishing the feat.

•Kemari Copeland recorded the first multi-sack game of his career. He finished with three.

•Heath’s 44-yard score in the third quarter was the longest scoring play of the season for the Hokies. He would haul in a second score in overtime, marking his first multiscore game in college.

•Marcellous Hawkins recorded his first 100-yard rushing day as a Hokie and the fifth of his collegiate career.

•John Love connected on a 50-yard field goal for the second time in 2025 and fifth time overall.

•The game was the first overtime game at Lane Stadium since a memorable six-OT contest against North Carolina that the Hokies won.

Up Next

The Hokies will travel to nationally-ranked Louisville on Saturday, November 1 for a 3 p.m. kick on The CW.