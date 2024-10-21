Teresa Carol Cox Jones, 81 of Pulaski passed away on October 16, 2024, peacefully at home with her loving and devoted children at her side. Teresa was born on April 13, 1943, to her parents, Garver Clayton Cox and Elsie Waller Cox who has preceded her in death. Her husband of over 50 years, Lonnie Jones also preceded her in death along with a son, Richard Duane Jones as well as five brothers and three sisters.

Teresa was known as a “lunch lady” for Pulaski County Schools for over twenty years. She loved going to church and worshiping God with her church family at the NRV Baptist Temple in Pulaski until her health prevented her from going. She loved singing hymns and lifting up prayers while reading her bible. Teresa loved being with her family and enjoyed cooking once she learned how. She was known for her homemade macaroni and cheese and other comfort foods. She was an avid fan of football, loved watching college football as well as the NFL being particularly biased to the Hokies and Washington Commanders.

Left to cherish her memories are her son (and caretaker), Michael Jones and his sons, Garrett Jones. Daughter, Carol Jones and her son, James Robert Jones. She is also survived by another grandson, Koty Jones, and a sister, Nancy C. Altizer. A host of nieces and nephews also survive her as well as her two pups, Pepper and Blue.

At the family’s request, services will be private.

