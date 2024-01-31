“He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” – Revelation 21:4

Terressa Ann Smith, “affectionately known as Looney” 64 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024 unexpectedly. Born August 10, 1959 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Doris Ann Webb Holt and Edward Lee Callahan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Pearson, sons, Lamount Smith, Marcus Hickman, grandson, Sean Spencer, grandmother, Margaret Thompson and most recently by her brother, Christopher “Fig” Smith.

Looney enjoyed life, her style of dress and most of all, enjoyed her family. She never met a stranger and was known as Auntie to most. She loved fruits and vegetables.

Leaving to cherish her memory

Daughters – Tonya Danielle (Gary Turner) Smith – Statesville – NC, Ieshia D. (Moses) Saunders – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Shabazz Lovette – Statesville – NC, Special Grandson – Hesus Hickman – Pulaski, Chauncey Spencer – Pulaski and granddaughter, McKynna Epperly – of Pulaski

Brothers – Edward Smith, Walter Smith – Pulaski, Edward L. Callahan, Jr. – Stamford, CT

Sisters – Veronica Callahan, Angela Callahan and Benita Callahan – all of Stamford, CT

Aunts – Victoria (Troy) Ruff – Pulaski, Felicia (William) Matthews – Austin, TX, Nancy Bell – Greensboro, NC, Katherine Brown – Winston Salem, NC

Uncles – Neil Thompson – Pulaski, Leon (Virginia) Callahan – Winston Salem, NC

Nieces – Tamera Smith, Kiara Phillips and Latilia Calfee

Nephews – Dorian Hendricks, Chris Calfee and Antwyn Calfee

A host of other relatives and friends

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM – Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Sunday at the Funeral Home. To sign Looney’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep

Do not stand at my grave and weep;

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there.

I did not die.

-Clare Garner