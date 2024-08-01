October 10, 1957

July 29, 2024

Terri Lynn Wade Reese, 66 of Dublin, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Romma Harvey, Sr. and Shirley Ramsdell Wade.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Hoover (Paul); son and daughter-in-law, Matt Ratcliffe (Ginger); grandchildren, Allyson Akers, Camden Bain (Maggie), Cole Bain, Austin, Sadie and Zariah Ratcliffe, and Jessie and Damien Moore; brother and sister-in-law, Kurt Wade (Erin); special friend, Sandra Nelson; and numerous other family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Reese family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.