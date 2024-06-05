Terry (Scooter) Wayne Mitchell, age 63 of Pulaski, died early morning, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on December 21, 1960, and was the youngest child of the late Janie Rosetta Nunn Mitchell and the late Henry Lee Mitchell. Terry loved to hunt and looked forward to the opening day of each deer season, always spending the first day with his best friends Charles and Kenny Gray. Terry worked for D & S Distribution and Flow Laboratories. He was also a graduate of the 1981 class of Pulaski County High School.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Mitchell Martin, and his brother-in-law, Clyde Martin, brother-in-law, Junior Long, nephew, Gary Martin and great niece Amber Martin.

He is survived by: brothers and sisters: Patricia (J.W.) Bowman, of Draper, Darnell (Virginia) Mitchell of Dublin, Janice M. Long of Pulaski, Kenny L. Mitchell of Pulaski, along with several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Tink.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700