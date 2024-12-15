The 12 tips of pet safety: A holiday guide



From Virginia Tech

While you might know about the dangers of chocolate and poinsettias for pets, several lesser-known hazards can turn festive celebrations into unexpected veterinary visits. Mark D. Freeman, a veterinarian with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has 12 tips to help pet owners avoid emergency visits this holiday season.

“The holidays can be a magical time for everyone, including our pets,” Freeman said. “But we need to be thoughtful about it. Keep to your routines when you can and a happy pet makes for much better holiday memories than an emergency vet visit.”

Hidden hazards in holiday decor

“While snow globes on your mantle may look beautiful, many contain ethylene glycol (antifreeze) as the ‘snow’ liquid. Less than a teaspoon can be lethal to cats. Display them securely or opt for plastic versions.”

Static shock season

“The dry winter air combined with holiday decorations creates increased static electricity, which can spook pets or cause behavioral changes. Consider using humidifiers and anti-static sprays on carpets to keep your pets comfortable.”

Schedule disruptions

“The holidays bring guests, parties, and irregular schedules. Pets thrive on routine, so try to maintain regular feeding and exercise times even during celebrations. Designate a family member as the ‘pet schedule keeper’ to ensure consistency. “

Multiple-meal syndrome

“A particular concern is what we call ‘multiple-meal syndrome’ — when well-meaning guests slip treats to pets throughout gatherings. This can lead to severe digestive issues, especially in dogs. Consider designating one person to monitor pet feeding during parties.”

Modern holiday hazards

“Today’s decorations often include button batteries and small electronics that curious pets find irresistible. Beyond the obvious choking risks, these can cause severe internal damage if swallowed. Secure battery compartments with tape and keep decorations out of reach.”

Beyond the obvious plants

“While most people know about poinsettias, other holiday plants pose greater risks. Amaryllis bulbs and Jerusalem cherries are far more toxic than their festive appearance suggests. Research any plants before bringing them home and consider keeping them in suspended planters away from curious pets.”

Winter warmth warnings

“Pets naturally seek warmth from heated blankets, space heaters and artificial fireplaces, risking burns and dehydration. Senior pets are particularly vulnerable to overheating. Provide alternative warm resting places and monitor time spent near heat sources.”

Escape artists

“Holiday gatherings mean frequent door openings, often by guests unfamiliar with your pet containment routine. Winter escapes are especially dangerous due to cold temperatures and disorientation. Consider creating a secure room for pets during gatherings or implementing a double-door system.”

Gift wrap risks

“Ribbons and packaging materials can create what veterinarians call ‘linear foreign bodies’ if swallowed. These can cause severe internal damage and often require surgery. Dispose of gift wrap immediately and supervise pets during gift-opening sessions.”

Sugar-free dangers

“Holiday baking brings xylitol into homes in various forms — from sugar-free candies to baked goods. This sweetener is highly toxic to dogs, causing dangerous drops in blood sugar and potential liver failure. Keep all baking supplies in sealed containers and clean spills immediately.”

Sensory overload

“Sound-activated decorations, holiday music, and strong fragrances from cooking and candles can overwhelm pets’ sensitive senses. Create a quiet, scent-free safe space where they can retreat when the festivities become too much.”

Festive fashion safety

“While holiday pet costumes can create adorable photo opportunities, they require careful consideration. Ill-fitting costumes can cause overheating, restrict movement, or become choking hazards if chewed. Some materials may irritate skin or trigger allergic reactions.”