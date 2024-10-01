The Glencoe Sessions with Pythagoras Friday

Radford, VA—FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge and Glencoe Mansion are pleased to host the second of “The Glencoe Sessions” with an evening of music inside the Glencoe Mansion with the band Pythagoras on Friday, October 4, from 6 PM to 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 each and are available to purchase online and in person while supplies last.

Forged in Johnson City, Tennessee, Pythagoras pushes the boundaries of bluegrass and acoustic music, and will be an exciting next installment in the “Sessions” series showcasing the rich musical heritage of the region. Pythagoras’ members include Grant Dresnok (guitar & lead vocals), Gracie Grossman (fiddle), Joe Henson (Mandolin), and Lexi Wagnitz (upright bass). If you like the hard-driving bluegrass, groovy fiddle tunes, jam bands, and a lot of original material, you’ll love Pythagoras’ sound.

“The Glencoe Sessions” is curated by rising bluegrass star Addie Levy and provides for an intimate listening experience with a diverse array of musical talent from our Blue Ridge region. “The Glencoe Sessions” will continue into November with Earl White and December with the band Domino, featuring Addie Levy.

FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge, established in 1988, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering vibrant communities in the Blue Ridge that celebrate the area’s unique culture, natural beauty and quality of life. They do so by empowering volunteer groups, organizations and municipalities to coordinate special projects and events.

Glencoe Mansion is the historic 1875 residence of Gen. Gabriel C. and Nannie Radford Wharton and is now home to a dynamic community museum. “The Glencoe Sessions” will be held inside the beautifully restored period rooms where the audience can appreciate the history and beauty of the house while also enjoying music inspired by the history of the region.

Tickets are $15 per person per session. Children 12 and under are free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit blueridgejamboree.com or blueridgefriends.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Glencoe Mansion and the FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Office. There will be beverages available for purchase at the event.