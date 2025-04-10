The Marketplace: A local farmer’s market in Pulaski

Pulaski on Main is gearing up for an exciting season with The Marketplace. This beloved farmer’s market returns with a vibrant mix of local vendors, fresh produce, handcrafted goods, and live entertainment, offering something special for everyone.

Set to take place every Tuesday at the Historic Train Depot, The Marketplace is more than just a place to shop—it’s a gathering spot where the community comes together to support local farmers, artisans, and small businesses. Visitors can expect an array of seasonal fruits and vegetables, homemade baked goods, unique crafts, and delicious food from a variety of vendors.

In addition to shopping, attendees will enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to engage with local organizations. Whether you’re looking to stock up on fresh ingredients, find a one-of-a-kind gift, or simply enjoy a day out in Pulaski, The Marketplace promises a welcoming and festive atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to bring this event to life again,” said Sarah Alderman, Pulaski on Main Program Coordinator. “It’s a wonderful way to highlight the incredible talent and dedication of our local vendors while fostering a strong sense of community.”

Don’t miss out on this seasonal celebration! Mark your calendars and join us at The Marketplace to experience the best of what Pulaski has to offer. The Marketplace will have their first evening on May 13th from 4PM to 7PM.

For more information, visit pulaskionmain.org or contact Pulaski on Main at (540) 235- 1372.