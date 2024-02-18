Thelma Lee Grubb, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Born July 8, 1944 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Ellis McNeil Grubb & Bessie Elizabeth Snavely Grubb. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a baby brother, Willard Grubb

Thelma is survived by her

Children – Cynthia Lynn Eanes – Pulaski, Ann Stoots (Kathy Leedy)-Texas, Joseph Michael Stoots – Pulaski, Curtis Monroe Stoots – Pulaski

Grandchildren-Johnathan Eanes and wife, Dalana – Dublin

Christopher Eanes and wife, Gretta-Dublin

Great Grandchildren- Ryker, Aldryk, Stacy and Asher

Sister – Shirley Jean Grubb Waters – Wytheville

Brother – Marvin Ellis Grubb – Bland

Funeral services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m. February 22, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Stacy Cope officiating. Interment will follow at the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Draper.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

To sign Thelma’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.