Thelma Long Horton, “Cookie” of Pulaski Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in the ICU of Lewis Gale hospital in Pulaski.

She was born on April 28, 1948, to the late Floyd McKinley Long and Vivie Mae Johnson Long. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Opal Mae Moorefield, Kathleen Irene McNeely and Mary Jean Sonner.

Cookie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jethro Acey Horton, Jr., children, David Lee Alley and Teresa Lynn Clayton (Ian Barrie). Grandchildren, Ashley Nichole Alley, Shaunda Elizabeth Alley, David Justin Alley, Jessie Cole Littrel, Samara Rowsey; Great-grandchildren, Hope Elizabeth Alley and Brett Harrison.

Also surviving, is a sister, Virgie Mae Estep of Pulaski as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Thelma was the best mother and grandmother. She loved her family and cared for them with all her heart being the glue that often held the bonds together. She was truly a wonderful person who was kind to everyone she met. She enjoyed reading and working word finds in puzzle books. She also loved cooking big dinners for her family especially on holidays with her Christmas ham and mashed potatoes. She was known to make excellent gravy every morning for breakfast but could never make a biscuit. She was also known for her green thumb in raising and caring for flowers and plants.

Thelma also had a strong companionship with her chihuahua, Cinderella, affectionately known as Cindy who has also preceded her in death.

A visitation will be held on Sunday Evening, December 22, 2024 in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski from five o’clock until seven.

Funeral services will be held on Monday morning, December 23, 2024, at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel beginning at 11:30 with Pastor Randy Jarrells officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery located on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin.

