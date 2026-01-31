Think you found a bear den? Please leave it alone!

RICHMOND, VA – As temperatures fall and food sources become less abundant, many bears in Virginia will enter a winter den. Denning allows a bear to conserve energy when food resources are limited. Movements and denning behavior vary greatly across regions of the state depending on weather and available foods. With the abundant hard mast crop this fall, many bears likely stayed out a bit longer into the winter; but as food sources have become scarce most bears have found a cozy den to wait for spring green-up. It is critical even in the winter to remain Bearwise® around your home, workplace, or recreating to ensure that bears aren’t finding unnatural food sources and are thus following their natural rhythms of denning during the winter. Black bears in Virginia will den in a variety of places including brush piles, trees (cavities within tree), rock outcroppings, ground nests, debris piles, and occasionally under porches or unsecured crawl spaces. Not all black bears den for the full winter season. Often, black bears that enter a winter den are females who will birth their cubs in the den or females with yearlings. Male black bears may den but generally do not stay in a den for the entire winter due to the lack of extreme cold weather and food availability across much of Virginia. While many of us also slow down for the winter, there are still ample opportunities that take us afield in bear country. Whether enjoying a hike, cutting firewood, clearing brush, small game hunting, or doing other activities, you may inadvertently stumble upon a black bear den. A female black bear, particularly one who has cubs, will likely remain at the den unless they feel pressured to leave. Here are a few tips to avoid disturbing a bear den and what to do should a female leave her den.