Think you found a bear den? Please leave it alone!

RICHMOND, VA – As temperatures fall and food sources become less abundant, many bears in Virginia will enter a winter den. Denning allows a bear to conserve energy when food resources are limited. Movements and denning behavior vary greatly across regions of the state depending on weather and available foods. With the abundant hard mast crop this fall, many bears likely stayed out a bit longer into the winter; but as food sources have become scarce most bears have found a cozy den to wait for spring green-up. It is critical even in the winter to remain Bearwise® around your home, workplace, or recreating to ensure that bears aren’t finding unnatural food sources and are thus following their natural rhythms of denning during the winter.

Black bears in Virginia will den in a variety of places including brush piles, trees (cavities within tree), rock outcroppings, ground nests, debris piles, and occasionally under porches or unsecured crawl spaces. Not all black bears den for the full winter season. Often, black bears that enter a winter den are females who will birth their cubs in the den or females with yearlings. Male black bears may den but generally do not stay in a den for the entire winter due to the lack of extreme cold weather and food availability across much of Virginia.

While many of us also slow down for the winter, there are still ample opportunities that take us afield in bear country. Whether enjoying a hike, cutting firewood, clearing brush, small game hunting, or doing other activities, you may inadvertently stumble upon a black bear den. A female black bear, particularly one who has cubs, will likely remain at the den unless they feel pressured to leave. Here are a few tips to avoid disturbing a bear den and what to do should a female leave her den.
TIPS TO AVOID A DEN

  • Avoid hiking in dense brushy thickets or young cutover timber stands. If you must work in these areas, be mindful of brush piles, gullies with debris piles, or storm damage areas with thickets of limbs/root balls.
  • Always maintain your dog on a leash to avoid a dog-bear encounter at a den site.
  • When burning a brush or debris pile on your property, look around the entire pile for signs of digging (fresh dirt, holes) or entry routes into the pile.
  • If you notice large, excavated holes or fresh trails into debris or brush piles listen closely for the sound of cubs from a distance of at least 30ft away. They often emit a high-pitched cry or “squall”.
  • To prevent a bear from denning under an occupied dwelling, ensure that crawl spaces, mobile home underpinnings, and porches are closed and secured prior to Dec. 1 each year.
TIPS IF YOU FIND A DEN

  • If you find a den on your property or while recreating, do not disturb it or approach the area. Leave the area, and if on public property, alert an employee of the location.
  • If you inadvertently flush a female bear from a den, DO NOT approach the den. Take a GPS point of the location (or mark a nearby area with flagging) and leave the area immediately. If you have a dog with you, leash it and keep it maintained on a leash as you leave the area. Contact the Wildlife Helpline (1-855-571-9003) to report the den location.
    • Most often when left alone the female will return to the den, although they may not return until night. Do not go back to the den area as additional disturbance may cause the bear to leave again and not return.
EXAMPLES OF DEN SITES IN VIRGINIA
bear 1
Figure 1: Fallen trees and debris make great hiding spots!
bear 2
Figure 2: A hollow tree is a good denning spot.
bear 3
Figure 3: This bear chose a nice blackberry thicket and
made a nest of pine needles for her winter den.
bear 4
Figure 4: While this pile of trees, limbs, and other debris
left over from a storm may not look too “homey,” it
does the trick for a black bear and her cubs.
bear 5
Figure 5: A room with a view! This bear chose a nice hollow spot in a tree, approximately 40ft in the air to snooze through the winter. Photo credit: Tom Davis, NPS.
bear 6
Figure 6: While not the ideal spot (according to the homeowner), bears can
even make their winter den under porches or unsecured crawl spaces!
