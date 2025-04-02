This Week in NASCAR

This Week in NASCARNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Goodyear 400

The Place: Darlington Raceway

Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, April 6

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: FS1 & FOX Deportes, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.2 miles (293 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 90),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 185), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 293)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

The Place: Darlington Raceway

Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, April 5

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200.8 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Weather Guard Truck Race

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

Track Length: 0.533 Mile Concrete Oval

The Date: Friday, April 11

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 133.25 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 65),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 130), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)