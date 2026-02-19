This Weekend in ACC Baseball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – After a strong first week of action, the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball season continues this weekend with all 16 teams in action.

ACC teams enter the weekend having recorded a perfect 13-0 record in midweek action this week, including a pair of wins each by Miami, North Carolina and NC State.

ACC teams will be competing in a flurry of neutral-site contests throughout the second weekend of the season. Both Florida State and Louisville will head to Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. Notre Dame will head to Jacksonville, Florida, for the Live Like Lou Jax Classic at VyStar Ballpark, home of the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Virginia will travel to DeLand, Florida, for three games against Monmouth, North Dakota State, and Stetson, who will host the round-robin event. Likewise, Pitt will head to Corpus Christi, Texas, for neutral-site games against CSU Bakersfield and Long Beach State, and a true road game against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. Boston College will play two games apiece against Cornell and Northwestern in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

North Carolina will play a three-game series against East Carolina with all three games being played at a different site. The series will open in Greenville, North Carolina, with a true road contest, before moving to a neutral-site game in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale will be a home game for the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Stanford will be the lone ACC team to play a true three-game road series this weekend, squaring off with UC Irvine. Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest will all play series at home this weekend.

Eight ACC teams remain ranked in the D1Baseball poll, led by No. 5 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are joined by No. 10 North Carolina, No. 15 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 NC State, No. 19 Clemson, No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 23 Miami.

Around The Horn

14 ACC teams won their Opening Weekend series with eight teams notching sweeps. ACC teams scored in double-figures 20 times throughout opening weekend, with four 20+ run games.

The ACC posted a 51-11 record through the first week of the season. The ACC’s .823 winning percentage to open the year is second-best nationally.

Three of the top five scoring teams in the country after one weekend of play hail from the ACC. Miami leads the nation at 19.0 runs per game, followed by Virginia (2nd, 18.7) and Georgia Tech (5th, 16.7).

A trio of ACC teams feature new head coaches this season. Corey Muscara will be the new head man at Duke, while James Ramsey takes control at Georgia Tech. Chris Pollard takes over the reins at Virginia after seven strong seasons at Duke.

The 2026 ACC Baseball Championship returns to Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 19-24. It marks the fourth time in six years that Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will host the ACC Baseball Championship.

A trio of teams from the ACC will face ranked opponents this weekend. Notre Dame will face No. 2 LSU (Saturday, Noon ET) in the Live Like Lou Jacksonville Classic, while No. 16 Florida State (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET) and No. 15 Louisville (Sunday, 11:30 a.m.) will both battle No. 9 Auburn in the Amergy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas.

Upcoming ACC Baseball Schedule

All Times Eastern Time

Friday, February 20

Virginia vs. Monmouth (in DeLand, Fla.), Noon

Michigan vs. #16 Florida State (in Arlington, Texas), Noon, FloSports

Pitt vs. Long Beach State (in Corpus Christi, Texas), 2 p.m., FloSports

Princeton at #17 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX

#15 Louisville vs. Nebraska (in Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m., FloSports

Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Bryant at #19 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Siena at #22 Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Milwaukee at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Boston College vs. Cornell (in Spartanburg, S.C.), 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

#10 North Carolina at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 5 p.m., ACCNX

UCF vs. Notre Dame (in Jacksonville, Fla.), 6 p.m., D1Baseball

Lafayette at #23 Miami, 7 p.m., ACCNX

California at UC Irvine, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, February 21

#15 Louisville vs. Michigan (in Arlington, Texas), Noon, FloSports

Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, Noon, ACCNX

Notre Dame vs. #2 LSU (in Jacksonville, Fla.), Noon, D1Baseball

Milwaukee at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Lafayette at #23 Miami, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Princeton at #17 NC State, 2 p.m., ACCNX

#10 North Carolina vs. East Carolina (in Durham, N.C.), 2 p.m.

Bryant at #19 Clemson, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Pitt vs. CSU Bakersfield (in Corpus Christi, Texas), 3 p.m., FloSports

Siena at #22 Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Milwaukee at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCNX

#16 Florida State vs. #9 Auburn (in Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m., FloSports

California at UC Irvine, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Northwestern vs. Boston College (in Spartanburg, S.C.), 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Stetson, 5 p.m., GoHatters.com

Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Lafayette at #23 Miami, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Sunday, February 22

Virginia vs. North Dakota State (in DeLand, Fla.), 10 a.m.

Boston College vs. Cornell (in Spartanburg, S.C.), 10 a.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame (in Jacksonville, Fla.), 11 a.m., D1Baseball

#15 Louisville vs. #9 Auburn (in Arlington, Texas), 11:30 a.m., FloSports

Bryant at #19 Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCNX

East Carolina at #10 North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Princeton at #17 NC State, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Lafayette at #23 Miami, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Siena at #22 Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Milwaukee at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Nebraska vs. #16 Florida State (in Arlington, Texas), 3:30 p.m., FloSports

Pitt at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, 4 p.m., FloSports

California at UC Irvine, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Monday, February 23

Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Tuesday, February 24

Richmond at #17 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Eastern Kentucky at #15 Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at James Madison, 3 p.m., ESPN+

George Washington at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Georgia State at #5 Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Duke at UNCW, 4 p.m., ACCNX

North Carolina A&T at #10 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Presbyterian at #19 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX

#22 Wake Forest at UNCG, 5 p.m., ESPN+

UC Davis at California, 9 p.m., ACCNX

Wednesday, February 25

Akron at #17 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Bucknell at Pitt, 3 p.m., ACCNX

VCU at #10 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX

North Florida at #16 Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCMX

#23 Miami at FAU, 6:30 p.m., FAUSports.com

Waseda (Japan) at Stanford, 6:30 p.m., ACCNX

California at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Schedules are subject to change