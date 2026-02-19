This Weekend in ACC Baseball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – After a strong first week of action, the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball season continues this weekend with all 16 teams in action.
ACC teams enter the weekend having recorded a perfect 13-0 record in midweek action this week, including a pair of wins each by Miami, North Carolina and NC State.
ACC teams will be competing in a flurry of neutral-site contests throughout the second weekend of the season. Both Florida State and Louisville will head to Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. Notre Dame will head to Jacksonville, Florida, for the Live Like Lou Jax Classic at VyStar Ballpark, home of the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Virginia will travel to DeLand, Florida, for three games against Monmouth, North Dakota State, and Stetson, who will host the round-robin event. Likewise, Pitt will head to Corpus Christi, Texas, for neutral-site games against CSU Bakersfield and Long Beach State, and a true road game against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. Boston College will play two games apiece against Cornell and Northwestern in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
North Carolina will play a three-game series against East Carolina with all three games being played at a different site. The series will open in Greenville, North Carolina, with a true road contest, before moving to a neutral-site game in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale will be a home game for the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Stanford will be the lone ACC team to play a true three-game road series this weekend, squaring off with UC Irvine. Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest will all play series at home this weekend.
Eight ACC teams remain ranked in the D1Baseball poll, led by No. 5 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are joined by No. 10 North Carolina, No. 15 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 NC State, No. 19 Clemson, No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 23 Miami.
Around The Horn
- 14 ACC teams won their Opening Weekend series with eight teams notching sweeps. ACC teams scored in double-figures 20 times throughout opening weekend, with four 20+ run games.
- The ACC posted a 51-11 record through the first week of the season. The ACC’s .823 winning percentage to open the year is second-best nationally.
- Three of the top five scoring teams in the country after one weekend of play hail from the ACC. Miami leads the nation at 19.0 runs per game, followed by Virginia (2nd, 18.7) and Georgia Tech (5th, 16.7).
- A trio of ACC teams feature new head coaches this season. Corey Muscara will be the new head man at Duke, while James Ramsey takes control at Georgia Tech. Chris Pollard takes over the reins at Virginia after seven strong seasons at Duke.
- Eight ACC Baseball teams are ranked in the most recent D1Baseball Top 25, led by No. 5 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, who also topped the 2026 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, are followed by No. 10 North Carolina, No. 15 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 NC State, No.19 Clemson, No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 23 Miami.
- The 2026 ACC Baseball Championship returns to Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 19-24. It marks the fourth time in six years that Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will host the ACC Baseball Championship.
- A trio of teams from the ACC will face ranked opponents this weekend. Notre Dame will face No. 2 LSU (Saturday, Noon ET) in the Live Like Lou Jacksonville Classic, while No. 16 Florida State (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET) and No. 15 Louisville (Sunday, 11:30 a.m.) will both battle No. 9 Auburn in the Amergy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas.
Upcoming ACC Baseball Schedule
All Times Eastern Time
Friday, February 20
Virginia vs. Monmouth (in DeLand, Fla.), Noon
Michigan vs. #16 Florida State (in Arlington, Texas), Noon, FloSports
Pitt vs. Long Beach State (in Corpus Christi, Texas), 2 p.m., FloSports
Princeton at #17 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX
#15 Louisville vs. Nebraska (in Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m., FloSports
Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Bryant at #19 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Siena at #22 Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Milwaukee at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Boston College vs. Cornell (in Spartanburg, S.C.), 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
#10 North Carolina at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 5 p.m., ACCNX
UCF vs. Notre Dame (in Jacksonville, Fla.), 6 p.m., D1Baseball
Lafayette at #23 Miami, 7 p.m., ACCNX
California at UC Irvine, 9 p.m., ESPN+
Saturday, February 21
#15 Louisville vs. Michigan (in Arlington, Texas), Noon, FloSports
Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, Noon, ACCNX
Notre Dame vs. #2 LSU (in Jacksonville, Fla.), Noon, D1Baseball
Milwaukee at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Lafayette at #23 Miami, 2 p.m., ACCNX
Princeton at #17 NC State, 2 p.m., ACCNX
#10 North Carolina vs. East Carolina (in Durham, N.C.), 2 p.m.
Bryant at #19 Clemson, 2 p.m., ACCNX
Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Pitt vs. CSU Bakersfield (in Corpus Christi, Texas), 3 p.m., FloSports
Siena at #22 Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Milwaukee at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCNX
#16 Florida State vs. #9 Auburn (in Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m., FloSports
California at UC Irvine, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Northwestern vs. Boston College (in Spartanburg, S.C.), 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Stetson, 5 p.m., GoHatters.com
Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 5 p.m., ACCNX
Lafayette at #23 Miami, 6 p.m., ACCNX
Sunday, February 22
Virginia vs. North Dakota State (in DeLand, Fla.), 10 a.m.
Boston College vs. Cornell (in Spartanburg, S.C.), 10 a.m.
Indiana vs. Notre Dame (in Jacksonville, Fla.), 11 a.m., D1Baseball
#15 Louisville vs. #9 Auburn (in Arlington, Texas), 11:30 a.m., FloSports
Bryant at #19 Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCNX
East Carolina at #10 North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Princeton at #17 NC State, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Lafayette at #23 Miami, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Siena at #22 Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Milwaukee at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Stony Brook at #5 Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Nebraska vs. #16 Florida State (in Arlington, Texas), 3:30 p.m., FloSports
Pitt at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, 4 p.m., FloSports
California at UC Irvine, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Monday, February 23
Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Tuesday, February 24
Richmond at #17 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Eastern Kentucky at #15 Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Virginia Tech at James Madison, 3 p.m., ESPN+
George Washington at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Georgia State at #5 Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Duke at UNCW, 4 p.m., ACCNX
North Carolina A&T at #10 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Presbyterian at #19 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX
#22 Wake Forest at UNCG, 5 p.m., ESPN+
UC Davis at California, 9 p.m., ACCNX
Wednesday, February 25
Akron at #17 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Bucknell at Pitt, 3 p.m., ACCNX
VCU at #10 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX
North Florida at #16 Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCMX
#23 Miami at FAU, 6:30 p.m., FAUSports.com
Waseda (Japan) at Stanford, 6:30 p.m., ACCNX
California at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Schedules are subject to change