Menu

This week’s weather forecast

national weather serviceM.L.King Day
Snow. High near 33. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow, mainly before 9pm. Low around 26. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 35.

Related Posts

PC-SChools-round

School board to meet now on Thursday

Due to inclement weather and road conditions, the Pulaski County School Board will now meet on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. for a regular school board meeting in the auditorium at Pulaski County Middle School. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams The agenda […]

VDOT logo

VDOT: Winter storm headed our way tonight

SALEM – As winter weather that could include snow, freezing rain and a wintry mix is once again anticipated to impact western Virginia beginning in the early hours of Monday morning, January 15, and possibly through Tuesday, January 16. VDOT suggests that drivers watch their local forecasts and plan travel […]

national_weather_service

Winter Weather Advisory

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE…Pulaski, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. * WHEN…From 1 AM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The […]

Leave a Reply

Let us know what you think of this article!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.