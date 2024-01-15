This week’s weather forecast

M.L.King Day Snow. High near 33. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight Snow, mainly before 9pm. Low around 26. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 35.