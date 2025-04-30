This Week’s Yard Sales

Community Yard Sale: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to ?? both days. Pulaski Village Apartments on Memorial Drive, Pulaski. Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 2 and 3, from 8 a.m. to ?? at 902 Baywood Street, Pulaski. Rain date: May 9 and 10. Multi-Family Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5981 Castle Avenue, Dublin. Home décor, clothing, shoes and much more. Big Yard Sale: Saturday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 125 13th Street, NW, Pulaski. Items include yarn, ladies clothing, household items including full place setting dishes, books and more. Yard Sale: May 2-3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 6726 Dunkard Road, Dublin, VA. Heron’s Landing & River Course Neighborhoods. Join us for a neighborhood-wide yard sale on Saturday, May 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Accessible from both Heron’s Landing Drive and River Course Drive. First sale of the year. Friday and Saturday, May 2nd and 3rd, 2025. Where: 306 East Main Street, Pulaski, Virginia at the old Church of God beside Jim Dandy. Sale will be in back of the building behind the gate. Lots of old furniture, old garden tools, old dolls, clothes, (mostly women’s, all sizes), shoes, comforters, sheets, household items, toys, collectibles, etc. Church Yard Sale and Food Sale. Barren Springs Holiness Church at 818 Gardner Rd, Barren Springs Thursday – Saturday, May 8th, 9th and 10th. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Will have for sale, cheeseburger, hot dogs, macaroni and potato salads, drinks and desserts. For more info call Pauline Snow at 540 980-7514. Yard Sale: May 1, 2 and 3 at 805 Orchard Road, Pulaski beside Memorial Baptist Church. Rain or shine. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools, pocket knives, fishing gear, old cook books, Christmas items, glassware, wood craft items, doll house, toys and much more. St. Jude church yard sale: May 3 semi-annual church yard sale, 7-2 p.m., 1740 Tyler Ave., Christiansburg. Breakfast and lunch available, bake sale.