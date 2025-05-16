This Week’s Yard Sales

YARD / GARAGE SALES

Porch Sale: May 16 and 17 at 5408 Empire Street, Pulaski. Small items on porch, large items inside. Items for sale include: corner curio ($125), large painted glass curio ($125), Curio filled with crystal and other glass ($150 empty or $300 full), two china cabinets – one filled with milk glass ($300), empty ($150), one filled with cookie jars ($300) or empty ($150), curio with 2 1/2-foot wooden car on top, 100 model cars of the old days ($800), mirrored hall tree ($100), pitcher and bowl wash stand ($125), large wall mirror ($40), brass bed (needs polishing) ($150), old sewing machine ($25), red cookie jars ($20), NASCAR cookie jars (Earnhardt, Johnson, Gordon) ($40 each), two Mccoy cookie jars ($50 each), 62 pairs salt and pepper shakers ($100), four antique oil lamps ($10 each), 10 Earnhardt model tractor trailers ($10 each), grandfather clock – chain driven ($150) and lots of flower vases.

Big Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24 at 2958 Barrett Ridge Road from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.. Stop on your weay to Hillsville! Some horse tack, Tucker Trail Saddle and more.

Community Yard Sale: Saturday, June 7 at Stonebridge Subdivision, Dublin.

Multi-Family Yard Sale

Friday and Saturday

May 23rd and 24th

7 am – 2 pm

5569 Riggs Street Dublin Va, 24084

Hundreds of items including, clothing, furniture, fishing equipment, tools, toys, children’s clothes, collectibles, shoes, games, books, children’s books, movies, bikes, etc. Everything is reasonably priced. Contact 540-250-2610 for more information.

Multi-family Yard Sale in Shiloh, May 30 and 31. Tools, household items, clothes, toys and much more. 3049 Lowmans Ferry Road Pulaski.

Yard Sale: May 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting. 5080 Charles Drive, Dublin. Household items, mirrors, coffee pots, open curio cabinets, PA system, beauty salon items and more.

Community Yard Sale: Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to ?? both days. Pulaski Village Apartments on Memorial Drive, Pulaski.

Multi-Family GARAGE SALE: Friday, May 16th and Saturday, May 17th, 8 am-5 pm at 4624 Shelburne Rd. Radford (Snowville). Household items, home and seasonal decor, tools, toolbox, knives, fishing gear, furniture, exercise equipment, electronics, mens-womens-boys-girls clothing and accessories, linens, DVD’s, games, toys, books, tricycle, small girls bicycle, child’s ride on battery operated JDeere Gator, knick knacks, and much, much more !

Three-Family Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. until ??? at 229 Zeigler Avenue, Dublin below Dublin Elementary School. Lamp sets, jewelry, clothing, pictures, rugs, shoes, Hokie items and much more.

Community Yard Sale: Bradley Ridge Apartments, off Hatcher Road, Dublin. May 16 (Friday only) 7am-?

Heron’s Landing & River Course Neighborhoods. Join us for a neighborhood-wide yard sale on Saturday, May 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Accessible from both Heron’s Landing Drive and River Course Drive.

Church Yard and Hot Dog Sale: June 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Warriors For Christ II, 600 Skyline Circle, Pulaski.

Robinson Tract Community Wide yard

Sale. Multiple Family Participating. First

Stop has a map of participating houses.

May 16 & 17. Large variety.