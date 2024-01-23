Menu

Thomas Rhea Phipps

phipps thomas rheaThomas Rhea Phipps, age 74 of Little Creek community of Pulaski County, died Thursday, January 18, 2024 in Roanoke.  He was born on March 23, 1949 in Knoxville, TN, and was the son of the late Rev. Silas S. Phipps and the late Stella Wilder Meyers.  His step-mother was the late Betty Sage Phipps.

Mr. Phipps was a retired employee of the Magnox Corp. in Pulaski and was a member of the Millirons United Methodist Church in Little Creek.  He also served in the United States Army including a tour in Vietnam.  He was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC, Fort Benning, GA and Fort Hood, TX.  Mr. Phipps received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster and the Marksman Rifle (M-14).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donnie (Huch) Millirons Phipps, and his sister and brother-in-law, Wilma Phipps Millirons and Vance Millirons.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Denver Gray of Seymour, Indiana, and his sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Terry Mullins of Tazewell.  He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday evening January 24, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Cowan and the Rev. Linda Hale officiating.  Interment will be on Thursday January 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.  The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com  Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.  540-980-1700

