Threats close schools, postpone game

“Good evening Cougar Families; Late this afternoon, we were made aware of threats posted on social media sites that directly targeted schools in our division. Law enforcement is involved and we are investigating these posts as best we can. Unfortunately, we are unable to determine if the threats are credible or not, which puts us in a position of uncertainty in regards to school safety. As much as I hate to close schools again, I think it is necessary as it is better to air on the side of caution than take a chance on going to school when an investigation regarding school threats is not complete. I know this decision creates inconveniences for many of our school community members, but it is the right decision knowing what we know at this time. Therefore, all Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed, CODE 0, for tomorrow, Friday, September 13, 2024. The home football game scheduled for tomorrow evening against Lord Botetourt will be postponed to another day and time. As soon as we know of the date and time for the rescheduled game, we will alert our community. In addition, we cancelled the varsity volleyball game this evening and will make that up at another time too. Lastly, we have sheriff’s deputies at PCHS to wait on the return of our JV football team to ensure they will be safe until they are picked up by their parents. I will be back in touch with our school community over the weekend with more information about the progress of our investigation and plan for Monday. As hard as the last few weeks have been, I know our community will come together as we always do in challenging times. We are Pulaski County Proud and we are not going to let threats of this nature ruin the wonderful progress we are making in all of our schools with all of our students! Stay safe and enjoy your weekend.”