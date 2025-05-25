Three ACC Teams to Host 2025 NCAA Baseball Regionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) — Following the conclusion of Sunday’s conference championship slate, the NCAA announced that three Atlantic Coast Conference members will play host to 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Regional sites, beginning Friday, May 30.

The 16 total regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)

Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)

Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)

By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected for the 64-team championship field.

Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, May 30, to Monday, June 2 (if necessary).

North Carolina, the 2025 ACC Baseball Champions, will host a regional for the 14th time in program history. The Tar Heels will look to advance to their second consecutive Men’s College World Series, with the path beginning at Boshamer Stadium. Throughout 2025, the Tar Heels have posted a 25-6 record at home.

Florida State is hosting a baseball regional at Dick Howser Stadium for the 37th time in tournament history, the most of any school. In 2024, the Seminoles made an appearance in the Men’s College World Series and will enter the 2025 NCAA Tournament as a top-10 team.

Clemson will once again be a regional host after doing so in both 2023 and 2024. The Tigers will host a regional for the 19th time since 1980 and will make their 47th NCAA Tournament appearance, the fifth most in NCAA history. On Sunday, the Tigers fell in the ACC Baseball Championship game.

The full 64-team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), on Monday, May 26. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.