Thursday Night High School Football Scores

Altavista 64, William Campbell 13

Amherst County 18, E.C. Glass 0

Battlefield 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 7

Broadway 41, Rockbridge County 0

Brookville 41, Liberty-Bedford 20

Floyd County 46, James River 12

Fluvanna 52, Charlottesville 13

Fort Defiance 21, Madison County 13

Franklin 18, Windsor 8

GW-Danville 17, Staunton River 13

Greensville County 36, Sussex Central 28

Halifax County 26, Bassett 12

Hickory 21, Great Bridge 20

Jefferson Forest 28, Rustburg 7

Liberty Christian 34, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27

Manchester 37, James River 13

Menchville 37, Kecoughtan 0

Monticello 34, Goochland 14

Oscar Smith 49, Grassfield 0

Salem 41, Patrick Henry 24

Southampton Academy 59, Richmond Christian 0

Spotswood 46, William Monroe 0

Staunton 21, Stuarts Draft 14

Thomas Dale 35, Prince George 6