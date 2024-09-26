Thursday Night High School Football Scores
Altavista 64, William Campbell 13
Amherst County 18, E.C. Glass 0
Battlefield 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 7
Broadway 41, Rockbridge County 0
Brookville 41, Liberty-Bedford 20
Floyd County 46, James River 12
Fluvanna 52, Charlottesville 13
Fort Defiance 21, Madison County 13
Franklin 18, Windsor 8
GW-Danville 17, Staunton River 13
Greensville County 36, Sussex Central 28
Halifax County 26, Bassett 12
Hickory 21, Great Bridge 20
Jefferson Forest 28, Rustburg 7
Liberty Christian 34, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27
Manchester 37, James River 13
Menchville 37, Kecoughtan 0
Monticello 34, Goochland 14
Oscar Smith 49, Grassfield 0
Salem 41, Patrick Henry 24
Southampton Academy 59, Richmond Christian 0
Spotswood 46, William Monroe 0
Staunton 21, Stuarts Draft 14
Thomas Dale 35, Prince George 6