Time change announced for girls basketball game

Due to transportation issues, the start time for the VHSL Region 3D Girls Basketball Tournament game on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, has been adjusted.

The game between William Byrd High School and Pulaski County High School will now tip off at 6:30 PM instead of the originally scheduled 6:00 PM.

Please make note of this updated start time.

Tuesday – 02/24/26

Region 3D Girls Basketball

Wm. Byrd @ Pulaski Co.

🕡 6:30 PM (Originally 6:00 PM)