Time could be running out for Virginia Tech’s tournament hopes

By THOMAS HOWLETT

Patriot Publishing

After upsetting 20th ranked Clemson on the road 76-66, the Virginia Tech Hokies proceed to drop the next two games to Florida State 92-69 and Miami 67-66. The loss to the Seminoles could be the deciding factor that keeps the Hokies out of the NCAA Tournament field.

Tuesday Feb. 17th: Miami 67 Virginia Tech 66

Ben Hammond was glued to the floor. He lost his balance a few seconds earlier trying for the game winning shot, and as he laid on his back he saw his potential heroic moment disappear.

It happened again, another one point loss. This theme has plagued the Hokies all year long. Ever since the calendar turned late game execution and game deciding shots have not fallen their way.

The Hokies were desperate and it could be felt. The Hokies’ tournament dreams took a major step back against Florida State, so Virginia Tech needed to win out to really make a late surge toward the field.

The contest never saw a team clearly in control with the largest lead being seven points held by Miami within the first five minutes.

The game felt more like a boxing match than a basketball game. Each team at times feeling themselves and landing their shots, moments of fast paced back and forths, and subsequently moments of drought.

The action climaxed late when Tobi Lawal flushed a dunk to give the Hokies a 65-61 advantage. Tre Donaldson then knocked down a midrange jumper to cut the Hokie lead to two.

On the next possession Lawal was sent to the free throw line after getting fouled on a putback attempt. With a chance to go back to a four point lead Lawal missed the first free throw, but made the second.

Donaldson had 28 points for Miami and down by three, Hurricane head coach Jai Lucas put the ball in his hand. Donaldson maneuvered off a screen and walked right into an open look from three and proceeded to tie the game.

With under a minute remaining and a tied game Miami had a chance to go up on a fast break opportunity after an Ernest Udeh steal. Tru Washington carved his way to the basket, but couldn’t finish through contact.

Ben Hammond grabbed the rebound and led a fast break of his own, swinging the ball into the corner for a wide open Jailen Bedford three. Bedford couldn’t cash it and Miami had possession with 35 seconds remaining.

The whole stadium knew Donaldson was going to get the ball, the only question was where? Miami tried to give Donaldson room to operate off a screen at the top of the key, however the Hokies blitzed hard. A bit too hard. Lawal got too much of Donaldson’s body and was called for his fifth foul that was also the team’s seventh foul, putting Miami in the bonus.

Donaldson went 1 of 2 at the line leaving the door wide open. All Virginia Tech had to do was make a shot to win the game.

With all the heart break this season with buzzer beating threes and half court shots getting thrown in their face the Hokies had a chance at retribution. However, with Ben Hammond having to race against the clock he got up the best shot he could muster, but it just didn’t fall.

With March around the corner the Hokies are in the last resort mode. They have two road games against ranked foes North Carolina and UVA and two home games against Wake Forest and Boston College.

The Hokies have to win out to even have a chance at an at large bid and unfortunately even then it is not guaranteed.

Saturday Feb. 14th: Florida State 92 Virginia Tech 69

Florida State entered Blacksburg amidst a disappointing 11-13 season, however the Seminoles are much better than their record persists.

Virginia Tech found that out the hard way after a first half that was a nail biter, with the Hokies barely pulling out a 42-40 lead at the break.

Yet in the second half the Seminoles took command of the contest by applying pressure on the Hokies both offensively and defensively. Florida State took the ball to the basket relentlessly scoring 36 points in the paint. Meanwhile on the defensive end they swarmed Virginia Tech and played perfect team defense.

Nothing Virginia Tech did was working, but mainly Florida State just played that well. The Seminoles shot 78% from the field and only missed five shots in the second half.

Martin Somerville led the Noles with 23 points.

All Virginia Tech starters were in double figures for scoring. Lawal and Hammond had 16 points each, leading the Hokies. Bedford finished with 13 points while Neo Avdalas and Amani Hansberry had 10-point nights.

Wednesday Feb. 11th: Virginia Tech 76 Clemson 66

Virginia Tech was in search of a resume defining victory as the season hit the final stretch, and the Hokies took advantage of the moment, upsetting the Tigers on the road.

Jailen Bedford scored 23 points in his best game in a Hokie uniform yet, as he was the driving force behind the win.

As a team Virginia Tech played perhaps its best game since the December 31st matchup against UVA. The defense was tough, the shooting was efficient, and the team kept a good head about them in the final stretch to seal the deal.

Clemson had their chances, but the Hokie defense continued to force long scoring droughts that when combined together, doomed the Tigers.

Ben Hammond had a stellar performance, scoring 19 points while defensively stealing the ball four times. Tobi Lawal had his best shooting night going 2-for-2 from distance in a return to his previous self.

This is one of the few times during conference play that the Hokies lived up to their true potential of being a team that can compete with the giants.