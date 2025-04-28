Timothy Clark Cowan, age 68 of Pulaski passed away Friday, April 25, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born April 17, 1957 in Ohio, he was the son of the late Elmer Cowan & Doris Alley Cowan. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Jamie Cowan, Allen Cowan and sister Sheila Byrd.

He is survived by his

Daughters – Sabrina (Carl) Coffey – Max Meadows, Kristal Sifford

Grandchildren – Natalie Cecil, Nikolas Cecil, Harper Coffey, Drake Sifford and Zander Sifford

Best Friend – James Hernandez

Long Time Girlfriend – Hazel Fitzgerald & sons, Kevin & Dusty

The family is deeply grateful for the compassion and loving care provided by the nurses and staff at Lewis-Gale, Pulaski, Carillion Hospice & UVA Transplant Center during his final days. Your support and care made a profound difference in our lives. You all will be always hold a place in our heart.

At his request, there will be no services at this time, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

