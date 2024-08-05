Timothy Ray Poff, 59, of Pulaski Virginia passed away in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Lewis Gale, Pulaski Hospital. Born on September 24, 1964, to Ray Thomas Poff and Norma Jean Wray Poff. Tim was known to be the life of the party and loved anything outdoors. He lived a life full of compassion and serving others, Tim’s door and heart was always opened to anyone that he was able help. He loved cooking and preparing new dishes to serve to his family and friends. Timothy was also known as a reoccurring winner of ribbons for his prize produce at the New River Valley Fair, he enjoyed his gardening tools.

Tim also loved his friends and especially his family. His personal hero was his dad, Ray, who preceded him in death.

In addition to his mother, Norma, he is also survived by his loving wife, Patsy Poff of Pulaski and his daughter, Brittany Poff and stepson, Travis Rigney.

Also surviving are sisters, Vicki Smith (Elmer) and Connie Nichols (Clinton), brother, James Poff (lan). A host of loving nieces, nephews and friends are also left to cherish his memory.

Special brothers in law are Tandy and Junior Kemp.

A special canine friend, his faithful and loving chihuahua, Pinky also misses Tim horribly.

Pall Bearers will be Chris Nichols (nephew), Taylor Graham, Bo Graham, Ronnie Duncan, Eric Duncan and Donald sumner.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel beginning at two o’clock in the afternoon. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com Floral condolences may be sent by visiting www.pulaskiflowers.com