A memorial to our classmate and friend, Timothy Wayne Alley.

In February of 2023, he passed from this life to a place where time has no boundaries and there is no more pain. In recent years, his physical aches and pains kept him from getting out and doing the things he loved including helping others where he could.

From the first time you met him, you knew Tim loved to play basketball. For many years, he was an ardent Boston Celtic fan. Tim played on the local community basketball teams and later coached teams in the recreational league for several years. In high school, we remember him on the track and cross-country teams. He loved art and helped with the school newspaper. He enjoyed playing softball with the Dublin United Methodist church.

Tim worked in construction where his skills often required trips out of town for remodeling and painting.

Tim loved several types of music – artists including Willie Nelson, Boz Scaggs, Bob Segar and many others. Whether he was indoors or outdoors, play it proudly and played it loudly!

After many of his high school friends moved away, Tim stayed in the area, married, and had a son, Michael.

Michael recalls his dad spending time as a local Boy Scout leader for several years. In everyday conversations, Tim didn’t miss a chance to remind you of how proud he was of those young boys who were growing up and becoming young men to respect and be sound citizens of their community.

We will miss the quick wit, appetite for adventure and his laughter as Tim would call everyone by their nick name. Patches was his favorite dog- no doubt. We will miss you. Rest in peace, Tim.