Tina Wysor Robinson

March 10, 1951 –

February 1, 2024

As a gun owner, “Miss T” was quite a pistol herself. She was always quick with a smile, a joke or a helping hand.

Tina despised “uppity food” like hummus (which her friends called bean dip for her benefit), and which she consequently loved.

Tina graduated Pulaski High School in 1969, then went on to East Tennessee State where she obtained her degrees majoring in chemistry.

She retired early as the senior research scientist for the Bayer Co. where she was in charge of pesticide and herbicide research and development. She retired early to keep from being transferred to India, but was subsequently re-hired by the same company in Raleigh, N.C. as a part time consultant with a higher salary!

She always said “surround yourself with great people, then stay the helluva out of their way.”

Everyone has regrets and one of Tina’s was not training her alcoholic terrier named Henry to detect cancer cells in a rotisserie hot dog she bought in a convenience store in 2019.

Tina was pre-deceased by her beloved parents, Joe and Irene Robinson of Pulaski, Va. and survived by a dysfunctional brother, Mark also of Pulaski.

Tina loved animals, especially her doggies, whose love proved as unconditional as a mother’s love. She asked that any donations be made to the local Humane Society and, in advance, “Thank you!”

No service is planned.