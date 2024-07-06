Todd D. Lindsay, age 73 of Montgomery County, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday July 3, 2024. Born August 7, 1950, in Midway, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Henry C. Lindsay and the late Jo Ann D. Lindsay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Lindsay Tatum, and sister Diana Quesenberry.

He is survived by his daughter Amber Linnekin (Ryan), sisters Vickie Viers and Mary Beth Schneeberger, grandsons Devin Lindsay and Eli Linnekin, granddaughters Bethany Long, Sabrina Long, Niki Tatum and Addie Linnekin as well as a number of cherished great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Todd, the Co-founder and Co-owner of the Trading Post, devoted over 35 years to it’s success. He was a die-hard Hokie enthusiast who wouldn’t dream of skipping a game. In his earlier years, he was all about dirt bike racing, and as for golf courses – well, he never found one he didn’t love! Todd was known to be the life of the party, was famous for his sharp humor and quick wit. He was always ready to jump into a debate and never hesitated to broadcast his feelings loud and clear. Calling him stubborn would be like saying a hurricane is just a bit breezy! He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed!

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the family lot in Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Seagle Funeral Home, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The family welcomes flowers or, alternatively, donations to Heart for Orphans—an organization greatly valued by his beloved daughter of which he was immensely proud.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700