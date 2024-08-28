Tommy H. White, age 75 of Pulaski passed away today after a short battle with cancer.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in early August 2024 and made the decision to enter hospice a few weeks later. His last days were spent as peacefully as possible with Darin by his side. Tommy Hayes White was born on November 28th, 1948, to Mary Lou and Dorlan “Bud” White in Rockford, Illinois.

He attended Rockford Auburn High School and worked at Amerock in Rockford until he was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Vietnam in 1969. Upon Tommy’s return from Vietnam, he worked in and around Rockford, Illinois until the early 90’s when he moved to Tampa, FL, then to Glen Burnie, MD and finally to Floyd County, VA where he lived following his retirement from Elite Spice in Maryland in 2016 until his passing. Tommy was a jack-of-all-trades with many skills and talents.

He was clever and personable yet enjoyed his solitude. Tommy was a phenomenal artist, photographer, and gardener. His favorite things included camping, fishing and he was an avid reader.

Tommy is survived by his daughters, Mary White Lamphere (Dave) of Dekalb, Illinois and Jennifer White Beksel (Dan) of Rockford, Illinois, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren in Illinois, brother Barry White of Rockford, Illinois and Darin Gillenwater of Pulaski, Virginia. Tommy is also survived by his aunt, Judy Gilgan of Rockford, Illinois and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Per Tommy’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. A memorial gathering will be held in Rockford, IL at some point in the coming months. Please feel free to post a positive memory.

