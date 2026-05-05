Tree planting set for Thursday in Pulaski

On Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2 p.m. a brief tree planting ceremony will be held on the Old Historic Pulaski County Courthouse lawn.

Two dogwood trees, in recognition of our Nation’s 250th commemoration, will be presented to the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors by the Count Pulaski Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pulaski County Courthouses Exhibits Committee.

The public is invited to attend this ceremony as we celebrate our nation’s birthday and remember the sacrifices made by our founding fathers.