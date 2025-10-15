Trooper, Wythe County deputies rescue two truckers after crash
A Virginia State Trooper and two Wythe County deputies have been treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation, after rescuing two commercial motor vehicle drivers from their cars following a crash this morning on Interstate 81 southbound in Wythe County.
At approximately 4:16 a.m., a 2006 Toyota Corolla went off of the left side of the interstate at the 66-mile-marker. The Corolla struck the guardrail and came to rest in the left lane. The driver then exited the vehicle.
Following the crash, two commercial motor vehicles, also heading southbound, moved to avoid the Corolla and driver from the initial crash. The two CMV’s collided and overturned, causing one to catch fire.
While a Virginia State trooper extricated one driver from his vehicle, two Wythe County deputies rescued the driver from the burning CMV.
The driver of the burning CMV was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Corolla and the other CMV driver were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.