Trooper, Wythe County deputy rescue man from burning vehicle

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, a Virginia State Police trooper and a Wythe County Sheriff’s Department deputy rescued a driver from a burning vehicle following a crash that occurred on Interstate 81 southbound at the 70-mile-marker.

At 4:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash that occurred on Interstate 81 southbound. A commercial motor vehicle (CMV) was travelling southbound and slowing for traffic in the left lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2023 Ram 3500 van. The impact caused the van to then catch fire.

Virginia State Trooper D. Marshall and a Wythe County Deputy on scene then assisted in pulling the driver of the van away from the burning vehicle and to safety. The driver, Felipe Baez, 42, of Midland, Texas, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Baez was charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the CMV suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.