Trump addresses nation on Iran strikes; signals conflict nearing end

By Sarah Roderick-Fitch

(The Center Square) – Just over a month after Operation Epic Fury began, President Donald Trump Wednesday proclaimed U.S. strikes on Iran are nearing completion, while telling allies to step up defense of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas passageway.

During a nearly 20-minute address from the White House Wednesday night, the president outlined the accomplishments of the military strikes, while sending a swift warning to the Iranian regime.

“I’m pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion…We are going to finish the job. And we’re going to finish it very fast,” the president said.

“Our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield,” said the president.

“I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly, very shortly, we’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two or three weeks, we’re going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong,” Trump said.

The president claims the Iranian’s Navy, Air Force and leadership have been decimated.

Trump highlighted his core objective of the mission, which includes eliminating Iran’s ability to produce and build nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, and supporting proxies in the region.

The president spotlighted concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, which were demonstrated when the Islamic Republic attempted to strike Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, exceeding prior beliefs of their long-range missile capabilities.

“They had some weapons that nobody believed they had. We just learned that we took them out,” said Trump. “We are systematically dismantling the regime’s ability to threaten America or project power outside their border.”

The president addressed concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on the global oil trade, assuring American taxpayers of the nation’s energy independence, though gas prices topped $4 a gallon in states across the nation.

Trump proclaimed that the U.S. is completely independent of oil from the Middle East, but “we are there to help. We don’t have to be there. We don’t need their oil.” He reiterated his commitment to helping allies in the region.

He attempted to reassure Americans that the high prices at the gas pump will be short-lived as the conflict wraps up.

“This is a short-term increase and has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching to raise terror attacks against commercial oil tankers and neighboring counties that have nothing to do with the conflict,” said the president.

The president said the U.S. imports “almost no oil through the straight.”

Trump stressed his attempts at diplomacy with Iran in striking a deal to cease the production of nuclear and ballistic missiles.

Trump called out allies depending on oil from the Strait to step up and take back the Strait of Hormuz.

“I have a suggestion. Number one, buy oil from the United States of America. We have plenty. We have so much. And number two, build up some delayed courage,” said the president.

Trump left the door open for diplomacy with the Islamic Republic, describing the new regime as “less radical and much more reasonable.”

However, he warned them that if a deal isn’t made “during this period of time,” the U.S. will hit key targets, including energy infrastructure and oil.