Two Arrested in Death of Child

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – On June 28, 2024, Christiansburg Police arrested Heather Renee Bentley, 37, of Christiansburg and Eric Raymond Thad Callis, 39, of Christiansburg in the death of a young child.

On June 13, 2024, Christiansburg Police responded to a call for an unresponsive child on the 100 block of First St. SW. Upon arrival, officers found a 2-year-old girl dead.

The Christiansburg Police Department would like to thank Christiansburg EMS, the Montgomery County Jail and Montgomery County Social Services who also responded to the scene.

After an investigation into the death, Christiansburg Police charged both Bentley and Callis with Felony Child Neglect. Callis is being held at Montgomery County Jail without bond. Bentley is being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be pending.