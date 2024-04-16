Two tractor trailers collide in Wythe

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers that occurred Monday (April 15, 2024) at 9:50 p.m. at the interchange of Interstate 81 northbound and Interstate 77 in Wythe County.

One tractor-trailer had parked partially in the emergency lane and partially in the right northbound lane of Interstate 81 when it was struck in the rear by another northbound second tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash pushed the first tractor-trailer into the guardrail and then both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the first tractor trailer, Ricky G. Hammond, 29, of Phoenix, Ariz., suffered minor injuries in the crash. Hammond was charged with improper stopping on a highway.

The driver of the second tractor trailer, Khamid Eshkobilov, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y., suffered serious injuries. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.