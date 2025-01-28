U.S. Attorney’s Office Collects $11,714,277 in Civil and Criminal Actions in Fiscal Year 2024

ABINGDON, Va. – Acting United States Attorney Zachary T. Lee announced today that the Western District of Virginia collected $11,714,277 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2024. Of this amount, $3,267,062 was collected in criminal actions and $8,447,214 was collected in civil actions. Additionally, the Western District of Virginia worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $ 19,802,736 in cases pursued jointly by these offices. Of this amount, $ 19,545,011 was collected in civil actions. “As these numbers demonstrate, the United States Attorney’s Office will use every tool to ensure that those who violate federal law do not profit from their actions,” Acting United States Attorney Zachary T. Lee said today. “My office is committed to seeking justice, both civilly and criminally, in order to protect the interests of the United States and its citizens throughout the Western District of Virginia.” The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $ 54,015,848 in asset forfeiture actions in FY 2024. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.