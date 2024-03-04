United Way seeking non-profit partners

Abingdon – United Way of Southwest Virginia is accepting applications from New River Valley nonprofit partners who are moving the needle in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. The application opens March 1, 2024, and will close March 31, 2024.

United Way of Southwest Virginia leverages a community investment model that is supported by generous donors and directed by a Community Investment Committee composed of local volunteers representing our community’s unique and diverse demographic.

“Last year, NRV grants ranged from $1,000-$3,500,” explained Cristie Lester, Development Director for the United Way of Southwest Virginia. “Our development team has been working hard to sustain and grow the pool of funds available. There are four months left in our annual NRV campaign, so donors that give today can still help us make an impact!”

Nonprofits working in the counties of Montgomery, Floyd, Pulaski, Giles, and the City of Radford are encouraged to attend an upcoming grant orientation and learn more about the grant opportunity.

Grant Orientation

March 7, 2024, Zoom

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

“We know that change doesn’t happen alone,” explained Heather Nicholson, a member of United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Board of Directors and a New River Valley resident. “We’re excited to partner with nonprofits fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of people living in the New River Valley and look forward to reviewing applications in April.”

Grant awards will be announced on May 21, 2024. To RSVP for the webinar and apply, visit UnitedWaySWVA.org/NRVgrant