Update: Smyth County deputy killed in shooting

The Virginia State Police investigation into the shooting of two Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputies and the suspect remains ongoing at this time. The Virginia State Police investigation into the shooting of two Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputies and the suspect remains ongoing at this time.

The incident began at approximately 5 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2024) when Town of Marion Police initiated a traffic stop on Route 16 in town, but the vehicle did not pull over and stop until near the intersection of Route 16 and Hatchery Dr. in the county. Deputies with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Marion Police Officers with the traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, the suspect driver fired at the officers and deputies, striking both deputies. Law enforcement returned fire striking the shooting suspect.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Reedy, 28, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A second Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot was flown to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. for treatment of a serious, but non-life threatening, injury. The deputy was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon (Aug. 10, 2024).

The shooting suspect, a 65-year-old North Carolina man, was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. State police has obtained arrest warrants for him and he will be served once he’s released from the hospital. A firearm was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

No other law enforcement were injured during the course of the incident.

At the request of the Town of Marion Police Chief and Smyth County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident. Once state police completes its investigation, the investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.