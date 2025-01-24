UPDATE: Wythe County officers charge man with second-degree murder; victim identified

On Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Wytheville Police Department and the Wythe County Sheriffs Office responded to a call at 2605 West Ridge Road regarding a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered a deceased female victim who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

According to Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, the victim’s name was Victoria Rose Howell, 44.

Cline said the arrestee and the victim were both residents of the home where the incident took place, and that it is believed they were boyfriend – girlfriend.

Wythe County Sheriffs Office Investigators have charged Chad Nelson Hawks with Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm inside an Occupied Dwelling.

Hawks was taken into custody at the scene and is currently held at the New River Regional Jail.

This is an active investigation, and no further details are being released.

The Wythe County Sheriffs Office would like to thank the Wytheville Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their assistance.